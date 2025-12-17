Lawal moves against political thuggery, empowers youths

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to ending political thuggery by empowering youths through skills acquisition and economic empowerment programmes.

The governor stated this at the graduation ceremony of the first batch of youths trained under the Government Enterprises and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) Skills Acquisition initiative in Gusau.

A total of 1,600 youths were graduated as the first set under the scheme, marking the completion of Phase One, Batch A. The beneficiaries underwent three months of intensive training in 21 specialised trades, including tailoring and fashion design, carpentry, welding, information and communication technology, hairdressing and other vocational skills.

At the end of the programme, the graduates were provided with cash grants and working tools to enable them to establish their own businesses.

Lawal recalled that during the inauguration of the Gidan Dawa Youths Skill Acquisition Centre some months earlier, he had assured unemployed youths in the state of his administration’s determination to improve their living standards through programmes focused on self-reliance and productivity.

He said the initiative was deliberately designed to address unemployment, which he identified as a major driver of political thuggery among youths.

“We are gathered here not just to mark the end of a training programme, but to witness the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of our young citizens, where they will contribute positively to the economic growth of our dear state,” the governor said.

Lawal added that sustainable peace, economic recovery and social harmony could not be achieved if a large segment of the population remained idle and unproductive.

He urged the beneficiaries to make effective use of the opportunity, stressing that the skills acquired should serve as a foundation for financial independence and a better future.

“The knowledge you have gained is just the foundation,” he said.

The State GEEP Coordinator, Sadiya Bello, commended the trainees for their commitment and resilience throughout the programm

Your presence here is a testimony to your dedication, discipline and desire to build a better future for yourselves, your families, your communities, Zamfara State and the country at large,” she said.