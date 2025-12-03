Law Students get new national leaders

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Law Students’ Association of Nigeria, LAWSAN, has elected a new set of leaders to pilot its affairs, as Oladejo Bashiru of Osun State University emerging as its new president.

A statement issued by LAWSAN Chairman and Secretary, Adughaji Oryima and Ikah Boston, which was made available to newsmen by the Caretaker Committee Public Relations, Bolarinwa Muhammed on Wednesday, tasked the new leadership on uniting members of the association.

While commending the candidates who participated in the election for their sportsmanship, Oryima tasked the newly elected officials to continue to contribute to the association’s growth, regardless of the election’s outcome.

Highlighting the results, Oryima said Bashiru defeated four other candidates; Dickson Vincent of Rivers State University, Victor Bisong of the University of Calabar, Great Ose Okonewa of the University of Benin, and Ndu Chiedozie Emmanuel of the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus.

“His election was described by observers as highly competitive, reflecting diverse interests across law faculties nationwide”, he added.

Other elected officials include, Cornelius Udemmadu of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, who emerged as Vice President (External Affairs), Matilda Stephen of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, was elected Vice President (Internal Affairs). Both candidates were recognized for their advocacy experience and strong grassroots engagement within the association.

The position of National General Secretary had only one candidate, Ikechukwu Favour from Afe Babalola University. Meanwhile, Alabani Daniel Okudu of the University of Jos clinched the office of National Director of Finance; Nathaniel Racheal Abdullahi of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, was elected National Director of Welfare; and Habeeb Peter of Afe Babalola University secured the office of National Director of Socials.