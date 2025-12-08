Law pivotal to stability, upholding freedoms — CJN

By Innocent Anaba

ABUJA — THE Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has emphasised the pivotal role of the law in maintaining political stability, ensuring economic confidence, and upholding freedoms and responsibilities in society.

She spoke on the ‘Law, Politics, and Economic Development: Nigeria at Crossroads,’ at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, NIALS’s 2025 Fellows’ Lecture and 19th Conferment of the Institute’s Honorary Fellowships in Abuja.

She stressed that, amidst Nigeria’s current socio-economic challenges, the rule of law is paramount, particularly for the judiciary in fulfilling its vital role.

Also speaking, the Director General of NIALS, Prof. Abdulqadir Abikan, reiterated the Institute’s dedication to excellence and societal impact.

He highlighted the significance of the Fellows’ Lecture in driving scholarly discussions and promoting intellectual capacity within Nigeria’s legal system.

The Guest lecturer, Mr George Etomi, highlighted Nigeria’s governance struggles, citing institutional weaknesses, electoral distrust, and public disillusionment.

He noted that Nigeria’s low ranking in the Rule of Law Index indicates a need for enhanced adherence to legal principles. Addressing issues in key sectors like oil and gas, telecommunications, and banking, he underscored the importance of good governance for national development.

He proposed strengthening institutions, promoting transparency, and fostering accountability as crucial steps to address governance deficiencies.