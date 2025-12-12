LASU warns against unauthorised content creation on campus

……Mandates prior approval for skits, Films, Drone Use

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State University (LASU) has issued a formal directive restricting unauthorised filming and content creation on its campuses following the widespread circulation of a trending skit by students that has attracted controversy online.

The skit, which was filmed within LASU premises without official clearance, quickly went viral on social media platforms. While some viewers found it humorous, others raised concerns that parts of the content were inappropriate and did not reflect the values and ethos of the university.

In a statement issued yesterday, the University expressed concern that while it encourages creativity and responsible self-expression, several videos and online materials recently produced on campus were “offensive, inappropriate, and misrepresent the values” of LASU as a respected centre of learning.

According to the statement signed by Deputy Registrar and Coordinator of the Centre for Information and Public Relations (CIPR), Mrs. Oluwayemis A. Thomas-Onashile, the institution said some of the content making the rounds on social media has the potential to cause reputational harm and undermine the integrity of the University community.

To curb the trend, LASU announced new directives mandating that all individuals, students, staff, and visitors, must obtain approval from the CIPR before engaging in any cinematographic activities on campus. These include skits, vox pops, short films, promotional materials, and any form of audiovisual recording in lecture halls, hostels, or university facilities.

The University also placed a strict ban on unauthorised drone operations, noting that drones may only be used with express approval from the institution’s Security Department.

“These measures are necessary to safeguard the safety, privacy, and dignity of the LASU community, and to preserve the integrity of our environment as a hub of knowledge, research, and innovation,” the statement read.