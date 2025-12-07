LASU outraged as ‘bandit prank’ sparks fear on campus

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The management of Lagos State University (LASU) has expressed strong outrage over a viral video titled “Bandits Prank on Lasuites” that caused panic within the university community after it was uploaded online on Friday, 5th December 2025.

The video, produced by Datreez Entertainment TV, featured individuals dressed to simulate bandit activity as they moved across the university campus with equipment that sparked immediate fear among students. The pranksters’ unexpected appearance triggered distress and confusion, with many students believing a real security threat was unfolding.

In a statement by the Deputy Registrar and Coordinator of the Centre for Information and Public Relations, Thomas-Onashile Oluwayemisi, the institution categorically dissociated itself from the recording, stressing that no approval, authorisation, or endorsement was granted for such an activity.

The statement described the filming as “unauthorised” and “unacceptable,” noting that Datreez Entertainment violated the university’s regulations by shooting on campus without permission.

LASU condemned the content in strong terms, especially its portrayal of banditry, terrorism, and violent extremism—issues the university said must not be trivialised in a country grappling with serious national security challenges. The management emphasised that pranks that could incite fear or disrupt campus peace would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“Lagos State University remains committed to maintaining a safe, secure, and peaceful learning environment,” the statement read. The institution urged students and staff to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious activities to the LASU Security Unit.

The university assured the public of its continued efforts to safeguard the welfare of all members of the community, while warning content creators to desist from using the campus for unauthorized, potentially harmful productions.

Vanguard News