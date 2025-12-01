Lagos to hold Eyo Festival on December 27 to honour Tinubu’s mother, Jakande, Otedola

File: Some Eyo displaying during its Festival

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Babatunde Akiolu, has announced that the Eyo Festival will be held on Saturday, December 27, 2025, in honour of the late Chief Abibatu Mogaji, mother of President Bola Tinubu, as well as the late Lateef Jakande and Sir Michael Otedola.

Oba Akiolu made the announcement on Monday during a media briefing at the palace in Iga Idunganran, Lagos Island, attended by the White Cap Chiefs. He assured residents and tourists of adequate security before, during, and after the festival, while warning participating masquerades against harassing spectators, fun seekers, or other participants.

“Eyo is not an avenue to make money for any chief. It is our sacred heritage and must be treated with dignity, not an avenue for personal profit,” the monarch said.

This year’s festival will be held at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) and restricted to Lagos Island, with 100 buses planned to transport participants from across the state to the venue.

About Eyo Festival

The Eyo Festival, also known as the Adamu Orisha Play, is a traditional Yoruba festival held on Lagos Island. It celebrates the city’s ancestral heritage and is used to guide the souls of departed kings and chiefs to the afterlife.

Eyo masquerades: Participants, known as Eyo, dress in white robes, veils, and color-coded hats (Aga cap), carrying long staffs (Opambata).

The procession: Eyo groups emerge from the palaces (Iga) of ruling families and proceed to the shrine (Agodo), accompanied by singing, drumming, and dancing.

Modern practices: Today, the festival also serves as a major tourist attraction and is sometimes organized for special state functions, while maintaining its cultural and spiritual significance.