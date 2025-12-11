Lagos launches diaspora health insurance plans to boost universal coverage

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Health Management Agency, LASHMA, on Tuesday launched two new health insurance packages aimed at Nigerians abroad and visitors to the state, marking a major expansion of its Ilera-Eko diaspora offerings.

The new packages unveiled during the Agency’s fourth-quarter media parley include; Ilera-Eko Waka-Well and Ilera-Eko Home Konnect.

According to the agency, they are designed to respond to rising demand from diasporans and the growing need to protect residents and visitors under Lagos State’s mandatory health insurance framework.

Addressing journalists at the briefing, the LASHMA’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, said: “The introduction of these plans reflects our commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind.”

Zamba noted that the media parley platform, launched earlier in 2025, has become an important avenue for updating residents on new policies, innovations, and achievements under the Lagos State Health Scheme. Highlighting past initiatives, she mentioned the Ilera-N’tiwa Cooperative, Ilera-Eko Academy, telemedicine services, and Ilera-Eko Spotlight Online Radio, Nigeria’s first health insurance radio platform.

On the diaspora plans, Zamba explained that LASHMA partnered with private-sector players Pinnacle Global Business Services, Nomad Doc Limited, and Mrs. Taiwo Salvador to market the products locally and internationally. “Rebranding the diaspora package into two distinct plans allows us to better serve travellers, diasporans, and families abroad who want sustainable health coverage for loved ones in Lagos,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary assured residents that earlier policy adjustments for maternal and surgical services are yielding positive results, while maintaining full benefits under the social health insurance plan, including antenatal care, normal and cesarean deliveries, and surgical services.

Zamba assured media practitioners that full documentation would be provided to support public education on the new plans.

Zamba expressed optimism that 2026 would open with renewed strategies to expand enrolment and strengthen health insurance culture among youths and other demographics.

She thanked journalists, enrollees, and partners for their support, reaffirming LASHMA’s commitment to delivering accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s leadership.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Olanrewaju Bajulaiye, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Strategy, described Ilera-Eko as the most affordable health package available to Lagos residents. He noted that a family of six could enjoy full health coverage for just ₦180 to ₦220 per day. “The scheme has already transformed maternal outcomes in several communities,” he added, urging media professionals to give the programme wide publicity.

Also, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Diaspora and Foreign Relations, Mr. Jermaine Sanwo-Olu praised the new packages as “groundbreaking innovation in the African health insurance ecosystem.”

He explained that the Waka-Well plan targets diasporans and visitors returning to Lagos, especially during festive seasons, ensuring affordable and immediate health coverage. The Home Konnect plan, he said, provides structured, reliable coverage for families in Lagos and reduces reliance on unsustainable medical remittances from abroad.

LASHMA’s Head of Business Development, Mr. Rotimi Olatunji, outlined the technical details. The Waka-Well plan covers common traveller illnesses such as malaria, typhoid, and diarrhoea, as well as diagnostics, emergency care, telemedicine, dental and eye services, and local ambulance evacuation. “The plan costs ₦45,000 for a 90-day stay and ₦75,000 for multiple trips or extended stays,” he said. The target market includes tourists, charity workers, researchers, sports teams, cultural groups, and other non-immigrants.

The Home Konnect plan allows diasporans to pay premiums for their families in Lagos, covering general and specialist consultations, physiotherapy, chronic disease management, surgeries, maternal care, newborn services, and annual wellness screening. Mr. Olatunji noted that the potential market includes over 20 million Nigerians living abroad.

The Chief Executive Officer, Pinnacle Global Business Services, Mr. Akande Ojo, praised LASHMA’s vision and expressed readiness to promote the diaspora plans globally.

The Board Chairman of Nomad Doc, Dr. Elizabeth Onifade, said the plans would improve health outcomes, reduce pressure on families, and ensure continuity of care for vulnerable groups.

The event also allowed journalists to seek clarifications on implementation, premium structures, and provider networks.