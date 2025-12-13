Lagos First Lady vows stronger support systems for elderly

By Henry Obetta

First Lady of Lagos State, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government is committed to strengthening structures that ensure access to care, protection and support for senior citizens.

Sanwo-Olu stated that through various health, social welfare and community-based programmes, the state remains committed to initiatives that enhance the quality of life of the elderly.

She spoke at an event organised by non-governmental organisation, Orunsii Welcare Foundation, in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady, Lagos State.

The event, themed: ‘A Day Out With the Elderly,’ featured about 200 elders from nine care homes and included a bus ride from Ikeja to the Marina State House in Lagos.

According to her, there is a need to always value and care for the elderly because of the roles they played in building the nation during their younger years.

She said: “This gathering of our elders, the pillars of wisdom, experience, and history in our society, is one that I always look forward to.

“Our senior citizens hold the stories of our past and the guiding principles of our future. Creating platforms like this to celebrate them is one of the most meaningful investments we can make as a society.”

Also speaking, the Technical and Logistics Lead for Orunsii Welcare Foundation, Dr Ademola Gureje, said the event was an avenue to celebrate senior citizens and appreciate their contributions.

He stressed the need to keep the elderly healthy and productive, rather than allowing them to live a sedentary lifestyle.

Gureje said: “Some of the basic things elders need include adequate rest, good nutrition, water, fruits, and regular exercise. We don’t want a situation where they live what we medically call a sedentary lifestyle. We want them to be active and productive.

“This project is continuous. One of the things we did this week was to visit all the care homes and conduct assessments. Going forward, we won’t only be supporting with food but also with other essential needs.”

Meanwhile, one of the senior citizens, Capt Sylva Onwughai, urged that elderly people be properly cared for and not abandoned as they grow older.

He said: “The event was beautiful. The governor’s wife moved around ensuring everyone was happy, and I’m grateful to the workers who put everything in place.

“Elderly people should be well taken care of because it seems that once people grow old, they are neglected, and I don’t think it’s good enough.”