Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway to feature relief stations, CCTV, Solar lighting – Minister

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway will soon feature relief stations, solar-powered lighting, and CCTV cameras to improve travel safety and enable emergency response times of under ten minutes, the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has announced.

Umahi made the disclosure during an inspection of the Calabar–Itu Road and Sections 3A and 3B of the 750-kilometre highway, spanning 71.4 kilometres and currently under construction in Cross River State. The project is being executed by HITECH Africa Construction Company Limited using continuously reinforced concrete pavement.

Speaking in Awi, Akamkpa Local Government Area, Umahi commended HITECH for maintaining high construction standards, deploying modern equipment, and employing skilled personnel. He described the company as a key development partner in Nigeria’s progress.

He also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for championing the project, noting that the highway remains a vision he began nurturing more than 27 years ago as Lagos State Governor.

“The highway will include relief stations, solar lighting, and CCTV cameras at strategic points to enhance safety and support security agencies,” Umahi said.

HITECH Africa Construction Company Managing Director, Mr. Dany Aboud, pledged to deploy additional manpower and resources to ensure the timely completion of both segments within the 36-month contract period.

Senator Mpigi Barinada, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, commended the quality of construction and urged Nigerians to appreciate the scale of earthworks required, particularly given the swampy terrain.

Dr. Alex Egbona, representing Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency, said residents are impressed with the project’s progress and assured President Tinubu of maximum support in 2027, emphasizing that the highway would drive massive development in Cross River State.

Meanwhile, the Federal Controller of Works in Cross River State, Yinka Onafuye, disclosed that the Federal Government has paid ₦1 billion in compensation to affected persons. Between 700 and 1,000 residents from 12 communities in Akamkpa and Odukpani Local Government Areas have benefited so far.

“Payment of compensation is ongoing. Farmlands and buildings affected by the project have been valued, and beneficiaries are receiving payments through the banks,” Onafuye said, adding that the ministry is assisting individuals without bank accounts to open new ones to facilitate payment.