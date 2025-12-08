Ladoja: Monarchs face greater challenges than govs

Oba Rasidi Ladoja

By Adeola Badru

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has stated that serving as a monarch is considerably more challenging than governing a state.

Oba Ladoja made the remark on Monday while receiving the Oniru of Iruland, Lagos State, Oba Wasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, at his Bodija residence in Ibadan.

The Olubadan, a former Governor of Oyo State, observed that while government wielded coercive authority, traditional rulers do not possess such powers.

He added that, unlike government institutions, there is no clearly defined funding structure for the monarchy.

Olubadan emphasised the need to assign constitutional roles to traditional rulers, noting their closeness to the grassroots.

According to him, the expectations of the people regarding the Olubadan stool are immense, given its extensive jurisdiction.

“This is why we must think outside the box so as not to disappoint our people, who place great expectations on us,” he said.

Oba Ladoja also reminisced fondly about his years in Lagos, particularly on Lagos Island, describing the experience as worthwhile.

The Oniru, a former Commissioner in Lagos State, had earlier praised the virtues of the Olubadan.

Oba Lawal remarked on the unique challenges and excitement involved when a former public office holder transitions into traditional leadership.

Those who joined the Olubadan in welcoming the Oniru included the Ekarun Balogun, High Chief Sharafadeen Alli, and former Senate Leader, Agbaakin Olubadan, Chief Teslim Folarin, while the Oniru was accompanied by several chiefs and aides.