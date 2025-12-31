Labour Party apologises to Nigerians after Obi’s defection to ADC

The Labour Party (LP) has described the defection of its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a relief, saying the party has been “finally liberated” by his exit.

In a strongly worded statement titled “Labour Party Finally Liberated by Peter Obi’s Defection”, the party also asked Nigerians to forgive it for fielding what it described as an “unfitting” presidential candidate in the last general election.

The statement, signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, said the LP leadership had taken note of Obi’s defection to the ADC on Wednesday in Enugu, as well as the address he delivered at the event.

“The leadership of the Labour Party took note of the defection of its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi and a few of his supporters to the African Democratic Congress, ADC,” the statement said.

“We also took note of the lacklustre speech Mr. Obi made at the occasion, and wondered what new he intends to sell to Nigerians.”

According to the party, it had parted ways with Obi since September 2024 and had been waiting for his formal exit.

“For us in Labour Party, we wondered why it took them this long to make the move because we have since September 2024 parted ways with Peter Obi and some of his blind supporters in the National Assembly. We have patiently waited for this day,” it stated.

STATEMENT FROM THE LABOUR PARTY



LABOUR PARTY FINALLY LIBERATED BY PETER OBI'S DEFECTION



… As Party asks forgiveness from Nigerians for fielding unfitting presidential candidate in 2023



The leadership of the Labour Party took note of the defection of its 2023 presidential… pic.twitter.com/3DMFNq3cxo — LabourPartyNG (@NgLabour) December 31, 2025

The party said Obi’s defection marked the end of its internal crisis, which it blamed on him and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti.

“The party is finally liberated by this defection and as party leaders, we count it as a blessing,” the statement read. “The crisis we had in Labour Party was caused by Peter Obi and the Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti.”

LP further accused Obi and Otti of sponsoring what it described as an insurrection against the Julius Abure-led national leadership of the party, adding that several lawmakers had been suspended for anti-party activities.

Reacting to Obi’s defection event in Enugu, the party claimed it was largely boycotted by prominent political and traditional institutions in the South East.

“All we saw were mere political spent forces who cannot win in their wards should there be an election today,” it alleged.

The party also claimed that Obi’s political influence had waned since the 2023 election, warning that his new political project was already doomed.

“This is clearly a danger signal that the Obi presidency (or vice presidency) is already a failed project from inception,” it said.

In a rare admission, the Labour Party apologised to Nigerians for its choice of candidate in 2023.

“We gave Nigerians a candidate we thought was good for the nation in 2023, but time has since proved that we made the greatest political mistake. We plead for forgiveness from Nigerians,” the statement concluded.

Vanguard News