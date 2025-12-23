Kwara community deserted after renewed bandit attack

…Monarch still in captivity

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin— Residents of Bayagan Ile in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State have fled the community in large numbers following renewed attempts by suspected bandits to abduct residents, even as the community’s monarch remains in captivity.

Vanguard gathered that fear and confusion have gripped the community since the abduction of the traditional ruler, Alhaji Kamilu Salami, the Ojibara of Bayagan, on November 29, 2025 on his farm.

It was further learnt that repeated but unsuccessful efforts to secure the monarch’s release have heightened anxiety among residents, many of whom now consider the community unsafe in the absence of their ruler, described as a unifying figure.

The situation reportedly worsened on Sunday morning when bandits were again sighted around the community, triggering panic and a fresh wave of relocation. According to sources, the alarm was raised after some residents, who spotted groups of armed men on motorcycles approaching the area.

Confirming the development, the community’s spokesperson, Ayinla Lawal, said residents had been living in fear since the monarch’s abduction about 24 days ago.

“Already, people have been relocating from our community since the abduction of our monarch 24 days ago. To say that our people have been living in serious fear and confusion over the absence of our monarch is an understatement,” Lawal told Vanguard.

He lamented what he described as the lack of intervention from government authorities, saying neither the local nor the state government had provided meaningful assistance.

“The worst development is that neither the local government nor the state government is helping us in this matter. We are begging them to please come to our rescue so that our monarch can be released,” he said.

Lawal disclosed that the community has been in constant negotiation with the kidnappers, contributing money in an effort to meet their ransom demand.

“We have been negotiating with the bandits, begging them, while we are still contributing money. We even held a meeting yesterday. I can’t disclose the amount, but we have not met their target,” he added.

The spokesperson revealed that he last spoke with the abducted monarch on Thursday, describing his condition as distressing.

“I spoke with our monarch last on Thursday. His spirit was very low. He was begging the community to help him so that he could leave that place alive. He said we should not let him die there,” Lawal said.

He noted that the fresh sighting of bandits had virtually emptied the community.

“As we speak, our community is almost empty following the fresh abduction attempt yesterday morning. There was a sudden loud noise, and someone sighted groups of bandits on motorcycles from afar, so people started leaving in fear,” he stated.

Lawal appealed to the Kwara State Government and security agencies to intervene urgently, warning that the situation could worsen if immediate action is not taken.

“There is nothing we can do other than continue to beg the state government. It is obvious that we cannot do it alone, and we don’t want our monarch to die in the captivity of bandits,” he said.