Keyamo approves leadership reshuffle at NCAA, NAMA

Festus Keyamo.

By Nnasom David

Nigeria’s aviation sector has recorded a fresh round of directorate-level redeployments following the approval of a minor parastatal reshuffle by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

The administrative changes cut across the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

The decisions were formally communicated through the Director General of the NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo, underscoring the ministry’s oversight role in coordinating leadership and regulatory balance within the aviation system.

Industry officials describe the exercise as part of routine institutional adjustments aimed at strengthening supervision, improving inter-agency coordination and ensuring that technical leadership remains aligned with operational priorities in the sector.

As part of the reshuffle, Engineer Godwin Gyang Balang has been moved from his position as Director of Aerodromes and Airspace Standards to the Directorate of Airworthiness Standards at the NCAA. In his former role, Balang was responsible for aerodrome certification, airport infrastructure compliance, runway safety oversight and other critical safety-related functions.

He also coordinated the authority’s Flight Safety Group, a unit central to regulatory compliance and monitoring.

His new posting places him within the Airworthiness Standards Directorate, one of the NCAA’s most technically demanding divisions. The directorate oversees aircraft airworthiness, maintenance standards and operator compliance with national regulations and international benchmarks set by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

In a related move, Alhaji Ahmad Abba has been transferred from NAMA to the NCAA, where he now heads the Directorate of Aerodromes Safety Standards.

Abba previously served in NAMA’s Directorate of Special Duties, a unit tasked with strategic, cross-cutting and high-level assignments.

At the NCAA, Abba will oversee airport safety regulation, including the development and enforcement of aerodrome safety standards, inspection of airport facilities and monitoring of safety management systems across the country’s airports. Observers note that his background in airspace operations could enhance coordination between airport safety regulation and air navigation services, an area the aviation ministry has consistently sought to strengthen.

Meanwhile, the former Director of Aerodromes Safety Standards at the NCAA has been redeployed to NAMA’s Directorate of Special Duties. The reciprocal transfer is seen as part of a broader strategy to encourage institutional knowledge sharing between agencies under the supervision of the aviation ministry.

Vanguard News