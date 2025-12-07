Kaigama warns of rising graduate unemployment in Nigeria

By Chinedu Adonu

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has raised concern over Nigeria’s growing graduate unemployment crisis, warning that the country risks wasting the talents of millions of young people if urgent action is not taken.

Speaking at the 13th Convocation Ceremony of Godfrey Okoye University in Enugu, Kaigama said he was deeply troubled by the increasing number of graduates roaming the streets in search of non-existent opportunities.

“I am pained to see scores of young, talented and dynamic graduates roaming aimlessly on the streets. Every day, they come to me with their CVs, looking for what to do with the knowledge they struggled so hard to acquire,” he said.

He recalled his experiences in Jos and Abuja, noting a steady rise in the number of desperate youths seeking employment, many of whom believe that influential connections can easily secure jobs.

Kaigama stressed that job creation is primarily the responsibility of government and the private sector, not religious institutions, and criticised the misconception that clergy can easily influence employment decisions.

He warned that widespread unemployment poses a serious threat to national stability, as frustrated youths are more vulnerable to crime, drug abuse and mental health challenges.

The Archbishop urged graduates to uphold strong values and deploy their education towards the development of society.

He also commended Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, for initiatives such as the construction of smart schools and a high-tech security Command and Control Centre, describing them as practical models that can help engage young people meaningfully.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University, Prof. Christian Anieke, announced that 660 students graduated during the ceremony, including 22 First Class graduates, with the overall best graduating student earning a CGPA of 5.96.

Prof Anieke said the university has witnessed rapid growth, expanding from an initial enrolment of 215 students to over 5,000 students currently running across 87 accredited programmes. He added that the institution now boasts a growing medical college, a fully functional teaching hospital, an Africa-leading DNA Learning Centre and an expanding global alumni footprint.