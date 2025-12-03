Kaduna LG chairmen refute report on withheld funds

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State chapter of the Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGON) has dismissed a recent publication alleging that the state government withheld federal allocations meant for the 23 local government councils.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Lawal Shehu, ALGON described the report as inaccurate and urged the public to disregard it. The association noted that the claims circulating online misrepresented the facts surrounding the processing of statutory allocations to local councils.

ALGON stated that Governor Uba Sani has consistently demonstrated support for strengthening local governance, adding that his administration has taken steps to enhance the operational independence of councils.

The association emphasised that the disbursement of federal allocations follows established administrative and financial procedures involving verification and compliance checks. It explained that any occasional delays in the process are procedural rather than deliberate.

ALGON also cautioned against what it described as attempts by some individuals to create tension or misinterpret government actions. It called on commentators and media organisations to prioritise accuracy and context when reporting on public finance issues.

The association expressed concern that the report in question did not fully reflect an understanding of the statutory processes governing local government funding. It urged journalists to uphold professional standards of balance and diligence.

Reaffirming confidence in the present administration, ALGON said local governments in the state have been treated with respect and recognised as key institutions for delivering basic services to citizens.

“Our focus remains on service delivery, community development, and ensuring that correct information guides public engagement,” the statement concluded.

ALGON reiterated its commitment to transparency and cooperation, stating that Kaduna State is working to strengthen governance structures and promote accountability at all levels.

Vanguard News