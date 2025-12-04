Kachikwu urges Tinubu to expose terrorism financiers

Dumebi Kachikwu

***Says change of Defence Minister is “not enough” to address Nigeria’s escalating insecurity

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE 2023 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to be truthful about the insecurity crisis in the country and should as a matter of urgency, unveil those behind terrorism in the country.

Taking a swipe at the President on the appointment of the immediate Chief of Defence Staff, CDSm Lt. General Christopher Musa is “not enough” to address Nigeria’s escalating insecurity.

According to Kachikwu, the time has come for the Federal Government—and especially the new Defence Minister—to define the real enemy behind the violence, adding, “Every day we hear different stories—farmer–herder clashes, mining disputes, banditry, land grab. What is the truth? What kind of war are we fighting? Nigerians deserve clarity.”

Addressing a World Press Conference yesterday in Abuja, Kachikwu expessed disappointment and concern over what he described as the escalating violence, kidnappings, and banditry across the nation, saying that the situation is “not good” and that the “blood of the innocent is being shed daily”.

The former Presidential candidate who noted that Nigerians can no longer be left in the dark about the true nature of the violence claiming lives across the country, said that although the Federal Government reinstated General Christopher Musa and “repositioned security,” these actions fall far short of the decisive measures required at this critical moment.

He said, “We need to go beyond tokenism, Every minute, every hour, someone is kidnapped or killed. Simply changing the Minister of Defence is that enough.”

Kachikwu also questioned whether the conflict is a result of farmer-herder clashes, land grabbing, or a religious/political war, and demanded that the President disclose the facts and figures on those killed, their tribes, regions, and communities.

He also raised concerns over reports of communities being renamed and occupied after attacks, as well as recent allegations by former U.S. President Donald Trump accusing Nigeria of genocide.

“We are tired of innuendos and threats of exposing those behind these terrorists,” Kachukwu said. “Surely, you owe it to the people to expose and prosecute them. Even if you believe they are known.”

Kachikwu who criticized previous administrations for failing to address the issue, said that four presidents have come and gone since the conflict began, without telling Nigerians the truth about what’s happening.

He emphasized that the people are ready to face and fight any enemy, but need the President to identify the enemy and take decisive action, adding, “We cannot underplay politics with the lives of Nigerians. We must also remove the business from this war and face the business of war.”

The ADC chieftain who argued that, for nearly two decades, no administration has given Nigerians a full account of the conflict, said, “We need the facts and figures. Who has been killed? What are their tribes and religions? What happened to their communities, and what have we done to rebuild them?”

Kachikwu criticised what he described as a government policy that rehabilitates terrorists while neglecting victims, even as he warned that no administration can win a war of this scale without the support of the people.

He said, “The President must tell Nigerians the truth. What kind of war is this — religious, political, or both? Until we know the enemy, how do we fight?”