Just In: Explosion rocks mosque in Maiduguri

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By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

An Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) suspected to have been planted in a Mosque at Gamboru Main Market in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital exploded when worshippers were conducting their Magrib prayers at about 6: pm.

Sources said, the Mosque usually hosts many people including traders and sellers who patronizes the Gamboru market on daily basis.

Our Correspondent observed that this explosion targeting a worship centre is the latest, as Maiduguri residents had not witnessed any bomb blast within the city.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Keneth Daso phone lines could not be reached at press time.

Details later…