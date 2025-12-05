Rivers Speaker, Deputy, 14 others defect from PDP to APC

Amaewhule

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Sixteen members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, have left the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Read Also: Wike, Fayose, 9 others get PDP expulsion certificates

Amaewhule disclosed the lawmakers’ decision during Friday’s plenary, attributing their defection to what he called a “clear division” within the PDP.

“Distinguished colleagues, very happily, let me announce that your Speaker has decided, and has indeed written to my ward chairman of my decision, to leave the PDP. APC is my new party,” Amaewhule said.

Amaewhule’s Deputy, Dumle Maol, is one of the 16 lawmakers that joined APC as well.

All the lawmakers, who have jumped ship, are core loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike.

It would be recalled that Wike, among others, were recently expelled from the PDP by leadership of the party over his alleged anti-party activities.

It is also worthy of note, that these same state lawmakers had, at the wake of the political crisis that rocked the state, announced their move to the APC, although later denied their decision.

Vanguard News