Jonathan’s wife, ex-APC chair, former govs affected as FCTA goes for 1,095 revoked Abuja plots

File image of Patience Jonathan

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has revoked the property titles of 1,095 individuals and organizations for failing to settle statutory land charges, marking a new phase of enforcement across Abuja.

A notice published in Vanguard on Monday stated that the enforcement exercise follows the expiration of a 14-day final grace period on November 25. Many of the affected properties are located in prime districts such as Asokoro, Maitama, Garki, and Wuse.

The notice, titled “Commencement of Enforcement Actions on Defaulters of Ground Rent Payments, Land Use Conversion Fee, C of O Bills in the Federal Capital Territory,” said the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, CON, approved the action against property owners who failed to pay Ground Rent, Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) Bills, Penalty/Violation Fees, and Land Use Conversion Fees, in breach of Section 28(5)(a) and (b) of the Land Use Act and conditions attached to their respective Rights of Occupancy.

Of the 1,095 properties, 835 defaulted on ground rent payments, while 260 failed to pay violation charges and land-use conversion fees. Ownership of all revoked properties now automatically reverts to the FCTA.

Prominent Nigerians affected include:

Former First Lady Patience Jonathan

Former governors Abdullahi Ganduje, Donald Duke, Ayo Fayose, Sule Lamido, and Iyiola Omisore

Former Senate President David Mark

Party and political figures Uche Secondus, Idika Kalu, Lawan Gwadabe, Ghali Umar Na’abba, Dapo Sarumi, Dubem Onyia, Azibaola Robert, Patrick Obahiagbon, Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, and Victoria Ojeme

Organizations affected include the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Borno and Oyo State Governments, several federal ministries, agencies, and hotels.

The FCTA had repeatedly warned statutory titleholders to settle outstanding obligations or risk forfeiture. This latest action follows a sweeping revocation in May 2025, when the administration reclaimed 4,794 properties, including assets belonging to the PDP, CBN, and INEC, some of which had unpaid ground rents for up to 43 years.

The FCTA may take full possession of the revoked properties at its discretion.