Ireti Kingibe to officially register with ADC Thursday

Ireti Kingibe

Senator Ireti Kingibe, who represents the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has announced that she will formally register as a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Thursday, December 18.

Kingibe had in July disclosed her decision to leave the Labour Party (LP) for the ADC as part of her political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections. She described the move as intentional and said it would be concluded with “fanfare”.

“I’m totally and completely committed to ADC. But obviously, as the senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, don’t expect me to just take a lunch break and go collect a card. I want to do so with noise and fanfare,” she had said.

According to a statement released by her Senior Special Assistant on Media, Kennedy Mbele, the registration ceremony is slated for 10 a.m. at the ADC national headquarters in Wuse, Abuja.

The statement noted that the event will officially seal Kingibe’s departure from the Labour Party and mark her formal entry into the ADC.

Top-ranking party officials, ADC candidates contesting the February 21 FCT area council elections, party faithful, as well as members of the media, are expected to be present.

“Kingibe’s bold step of joining ADC makes her the only serving senator in the new but vibrant opposition party, ADC,” the statement said.

It further described the senator’s political experience and profile as “an invaluable asset in any political space across the globe.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Senate turned down a motion sponsored by Kingibe seeking legislative action to address a range of governance challenges affecting Abuja.