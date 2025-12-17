Insecurity: Senate makes case for establishment of State Police

Senate

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA-THE Senate has thrown its behind behind the urgent need for the establishment of State Police as a result of the inrease in population size. Since the Constitution recognizes State.

According to the Senate, Governors and Local Government Chairmen as Chief Security Officers of their respective States and Local Governments as it is imperative for the Constitution to be amended to give States and Local Governments control over the security apparatus in their domain.

The Senate has said that the States, with Federal Government support should establish local security liaison committee in every ward to serve as the major link between the people and the Security Agencies, just as it should provide and supervise first response in the locality (ward).

The Upper Chamber has resolved that rebuilding Communities, re-settle citizens and with adequate compensation paid by the different levels of Government will go a long way to douse tension and restore normalcy and build peace across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

The Senate said that the Committee should comprise of local communiy/members, traditional, occupational, religious, women and youth leaders as this will ensure effective intelligence gathering as well as build trust between security personnel and the local community.

The Upper Chamber has resolved that all unlicensed mining companies operating illegaliy in ali the zones should henceforth stop operations and be properly registered with the Federal Government, urging the government to further develop a national policy to adequately regulate the mining of mineral resources in the country to curb the surge in foreign and unregulated mining, linked to insecurity because of the activities of some foreigners who are operating without

authorization and in collaboration with some Nigerians.

The Upper Chamber has urged the National Assembly to ensure quick passage of the Bill to establish Forest Guards as soon as possible, just as it said that the Senate should consider enacting legislations that will improve the security, protect the life and well-being of all Nigerians as provided for in Chapter 2, Section 14, Sub section 2(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As amended).

Resolutions of the Senate yesterday were sequel to the presentation and consideration of the Interim report of Senate Ad- hoc Committee on National Security Summit ( Zonal Public Hearing reports. It was presented by the Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central.

In his presentation, Bamidele said, “That the Senate do Receive and Consider the Interim Report of the Ad-hoc Committee on National Security Summit on the 2025 National Security Summit.”

Part of the recommendation that was adopted by the Senate is that tere should be official recognition of Traditional Institutions and Religious Leaders as security stakeholders, to ensure inclusion, enhance dialogue, give early warning signals and promote deradicalization and enhance peace oriented teachings.

According to the Senate, religious leaders must ensure they preach messages that promote peace, tolerance and the sanctity of life and that the Government must ensure that all religious leaders that preach division, hatred and violence are held accountable and should face the wrath of the law for their actions.

As part of moves to addrrss the problem of insecurity in the country, the Federal Government should strengthen legal and policy frameworks by reviewing outdated border laws and implementing policies that support national – local security integration.

The Committee came up with thirty- two recommendations and they were all adopted by the Senators

Other recommendations by the Committee that were adopted by the Senate are “That Federal Government should strengthen Inter- Agency collaboration by deepening synergy between the Military, Police, Nigerian Immigration, Nigeria Customs Service, Department of Security Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Intelligence Agencies, Vigilante groups, Traditional and Religious institutions and other relevant agencies. This can be achieved by establishing joint operations centers for coordinated responses to threats and improved intelligence sharing, early warning systems and communications channels.

“That all Security Agencies should deepen intelligence-drivenoperations, by leveraging on digital intelligence and data-driven analysis as the way forward to combat insecurity in this 213 Century. That Nigerians should refrain from profiling individuals/groups along tribal, regional or religious lines.

“That the National Security Architecture should be redesigned to reflect a preventive approach rather than reactive, which is against global security norms in today’s world. The country is perceived to be fighting 215” Century crimes with 20th Century tools and apparatus.

“That to tackle security issues at the local level, there is need for multi-dimensional approach, which should entail a fundamental shift from the monolithic top-down strategy to a context-specific community driven bottom-up strategy, the adoption of the non kinetic approach, collaboratively executed, will bring about lastingmsecurity solutions.

“That the Federal Government should establish a fund to address the root causes of insecurity which are; unemployment, poverty, corruption in governance, cultism, use of drugs and drug addiction, porous border, illiteracy, hunger and radicalization by religious extremist. In doing this. A National Youth Stabilization Fund, which should be targeted at conflict affected regions in the first

instance, is very imperative. This fund would support local economic recovery youth empowerment and community resilience.

“That the issue of marginalization in terms of appointments into public service both at the Federal, and States Governments level should be addressed. This will reduce agitations and ensure equity, fairness and justice. To achieve this, Government should adhere strictly to the principle of Federal Character as enshrined in

section 14(3) and (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As amended).

“That the Government should take deliberate steps to restore ancestral lands, shelters, farming equipment, animals rustled as well as historic sites that are tied to the people’s history, culture and tradition, which have been taken over by insurgents and terrorists in some of our communities.

“That rebuilding Communities, re-settle citizens and with adequate compensation paid by the different levels of Government will go a long way to douse tension and restore normalcy and build peace across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

” The Government at all level should ensure the Identification. apprehension and prosecution of the sponsors of insecurity, both locally and internationally, by making arrest and cutting their sources of funding.

“That there is the need to establish State Police as a result of the inrease in population size. Since the Constitution recognizes State Governors and Local Government Chairmen as Chief Security Officers of their respective States and Local Governments, it is imperative for the Constitution to be amended to give States and Local Governments control over the security apparatus in their domain.

“The States, with Federal Government support should establish local security liaison committee in every ward. This committee to serve as the major link between the people and the Security Agencies. It should provide and supervise first response in the locality (ward).The committee should comprise of local communiy/members, traditional, occupational, religious, women

and youth leaders. This will ensure effective intelligence gathering as well as build trust between security personnel and the local community

“That Federal Government should expand the scope of training and capacity building for security personnel to include, border security training, counter terrorism, intelligence gathering and workshops with international partners, regional bodies among others.

“That the National Assembly should sponsor and fast-track a National Security and Recovery Bill for conflict affected communities to provide sustained funding for rebuilding infrastructure, livelihoods and reintegration in affected areas.

“That the Security Agencies should leverage on Technology and Innovation aimed at strengthening border security. This could be achieved by deploying modern surveillance system that include: CCTV, drones, sensors among others along the borders communities, Government should upgrade border posts and control points and also strengthen patrol mobility, provide modern

communications equipment and rapid response capacity.

“That the Government should create mobile courts for quick dispensation of justice. That Federal Government should procure advanced security gadgets/equipment for Security Agencies as states may not be allowed to have such advanced equipment for national security reasons.

“That both Federal and State Governments should take adequate steps to protect the expansive forests by using innovative technologies as this has become a breeding grounds for insurgents, terrorists, kidnappers, armed robbers and all manners of criminals.. The National Assembly should ensure quick passage of the Bill to establish Forest Guards as soon as possible.

“In order to curb the widespread use of drugs by the teaming youths, the Federal Government must nake deliberate efforts to empower the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency through improved manpower, and modern equipment and to ensure their local presence in all Local Government Areas and Communities.

“That the Federal Governnent should ensure the full

implementation of Local Government autonomy for enhanced security. Thus, the need to fast track the Constitutional amendment process that will enforce this.

“The free/unhindered and most times undetected movement of bandits and terrorists elements from the one part of the country to another should be curtailed by Security Agencies.

“That the grievances/restiveness in the Niger-Delta region, firmly rooted in the complex interplay of marginalization, economic deprivation and disparity, governance failure, environmental degradation, (occasioned by oil spillage and gas flaring) and social injustice should be boldly addressed by the Federal Government in conjunction with the State Governments and the Local Community in the zone.

“That interference with traditional institutions and indiscriminate creation of new chiefdom, district heads and village areas by the political class, especially in the North Central, should be stopped. This will safe quard the traditional institutions against unnecessary and unwarranted political interference. That the activities of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), which has led to loss of lives and properties, disregard for Traditional Institutions, and increase out of school children. The Monday “The sit -At-Home” syndrome should be curtailed if not completely stopped.

“That the State Governments should ensure that the farmers/herders clashes are addressed swiftly henceforth by enabling livestock entrepreneurs and herders to

build modern ranches for animal husbandry. This will further Upgrade and develop the nation’s livestock industry.

“That Federal and State Government must formulate policies that will mitigate the effect of climate change which has affected some parts of the Country thereby necessitating the movement of people and animals from one part of the country to another.

“That the Federal and State Governments should be advised to foster inter-ethnic and inter-religious dialogue and conflict resolution sessions by establishing regional and local peace councils. This will help to sustain inter-faith and inter-ethnic dialogue and build bridges across ethnic and religious divide.

” That the Government should ensure even tangible development in our border communities. The North East States border Niger, Chad and Cameroon and is geographically connected to the wider crisis prone Central Africa corridor like Sudan, Libya, Central Africa Republic, Gabon and the Democratic Republic of Congo, etc.

This has made the border communities very vulnerable. Hence there is the need to further empower the Border Communities Development Agency to fast track development at these communities.

” That the Military, the DSS and the Police should strengthen intelligence gathering and early warning systems by establishing ward intelligence units, deployment of digital early warning systens, drone Surveillance in high-risk zones and creation of a unified intelligence sharing platforms, establish real time data sharing hubs at state and local levels and regular joint briefings and operational coordination.