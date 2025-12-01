Insecurity: Northern Govs back State Police, seek 6-month suspension of mining

Governors of the 19 Northern States and Chairmen of the region’s Traditional Councils on Monday met in Kaduna and announced far-reaching resolutions aimed at tackling the escalating security challenges confronting the North.

The meeting, held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, brought together the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council for what officials described as an “exhaustive and crucial” deliberation on issues affecting the region and the country at large.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, Chairman of the Forum, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, said the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to unity, stability and the collective development of the region.

The meeting also stressed that cooperation among states remained vital to addressing emerging threats.

The forum expressed condolences to the Governments and people of Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Sokoto, Jigawa and Kano States over the recent killings and abductions of schoolchildren and other citizens.

Similar sympathies were extended to the victims of Boko Haram attacks in Borno and Yobe.

The governors commended President Bola Tinubu for efforts that led to the safe and swift rescue of some abducted children and for the Federal Government’s ongoing response to insecurity.

They also hailed the sacrifices of the security personnel engaged in counter-insurgency operations nationwide.

The forum also pledged renewed support for actions taken by the President to intensify military operations against insurgents and criminal elements in their hideouts.

In one of its major resolutions, the forum reiterated full support for the establishment of State Police and urged federal and state lawmakers from the region to fast-track the legislative process required to actualise it.

The governors also identified illegal mining as a key driver of insecurity and recommended that the president direct the Minister of Solid Minerals to suspend mining activities for six months.

The suspension, they said, would allow for a comprehensive audit and revalidation of all mining licences in consultation with state governments.

According to the forum, as part of broader security reforms, it approved the creation of a Regional Security Trust Fund.

Each state and its local governments will contribute ₦1 billion monthly to be deducted at source under an agreed framework to strengthen security operations across the North.

The forum said it would reconvene at a later date to be communicated.