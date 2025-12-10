Insecurity: NIDCOM warns Nigerians against risky migration

Abike Dabiri-Erewa

The Chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has cautioned Nigerians against embarking on dangerous and illegal migration.

Dabiri-Erewa said this while speaking on the dangers of irregular migration at the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Human Rights Institute event commemorating 2025 International Human Rights Day on Wednesday in Abuja.

The NIDCOM Chairman, who highlighted the risks involved, said that over the past few years, she had seen Nigerians willingly enter life-threatening situations abroad.

She said that the commission, in partnership with the NBA Human Rights Institute, was actively helping stranded Nigerians.

“In Iraq alone, there are over 7,000 stranded. They are looking for hope and hopelessness. Citizens often underestimate the dangers of illegal migration,” she lamented.

Dabiri-Erewa urged Nigerians to invest in opportunities at home, saying, “The grass is not greener on the other side. The grass is greener where you water it.”

She cited a recent case of a young woman who returned from Libya after using funds intended for medical care to finance her illegal journey.

“She paid around N2.5 million to travel illegally to Libya despite lacking medical care at home; this money could have been used for better purposes.

“She came back with nothing. Such cases illustrate why advocacy and preventive measures are crucial,” she said.

The NIDCOM chief highlighted the extreme dangers of migration routes, revealing that 1 in 24 migrants risk being killed in Libya.

She also said that NIDCOM and its partners were working to repatriate 10,500 children stranded abroad.

Dabiri-Erewa questioned why Nigerians willingly put themselves in such situations, stressing that legal migration with proper documentation and livelihood opportunities was acceptable.

Dabiri-Erewa called for a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to prevent future cases, stressing the need for collective advocacy.

She maintained that collaboration, advocacy, and creating safe opportunities within Nigeria were essential to protect citizens, reduce illegal migration, and nurture the country’s development.

Speaking on the International Human Rights Day, the NBA 1st Vice President, Sabastine Anyia, called on all stakeholders, including leaders, institutions, law enforcement agencies, communities, and citizens, to share the responsibility of ensuring security.

Anyia urged members of the Bar to speak out when silence prevails, act when action is difficult, and stand firm when standing becomes lonely.

He challenged Nigerians to envision a country where children could walk freely, young men and women move safely, farmers work without fear, and citizens were protected from violence.

“That Nigeria is possible. But it demands unyielding, unwavering, unapologetic commitment. Are we as a unit ready for that?” he asked.

He emphasised that the observance of International Human Rights Day should renew the nation’s commitment to justice and human rights.

“May we commit to building a Nigeria where human rights are protected in our laws, practised in our streets, and preserved in our hearts.

“A Nigeria where security is a guarantee for all. May our collective courage shape the Nigeria we deserve,” he said. (NAN)