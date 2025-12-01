Insecurity: FG will soon reveal terrorism financiers  —  Bwala

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, says the federal government is preparing to disclose the identities of individuals and networks funding terrorism in Nigeria.

Bwala, who spoke during an interview on Television Continental (TVC) on Sunday, said the administration is taking “far-reaching decisions” on national security that will become evident to Nigerians soon.

He noted that terrorism has evolved into a threat that extends beyond national borders and now requires international collaboration to curb its spread.

The presidential aide explained that global powers are increasingly recognising the need to support countries like Nigeria, where extremist groups have attempted to expand their operations.

“Since the events of 9/11, terrorism has been treated as a global security issue. Any nation where terrorists operate becomes a concern to the rest of the world,” he said.

“This is why international partners must continue to cooperate with Nigeria in our efforts to dismantle terrorist networks,” he added.

Bwala said extremist activities that once dominated parts of the Middle East have gradually shifted toward the Sahel region, creating new hubs of insecurity that demand stronger regional and global coordination.

He added that the Tinubu administration is intensifying efforts to combat the threat at home and will soon expose those financing and enabling terror activities across the country.

“At home, the government is making decisive interventions. In the coming days, Nigerians will know who the terrorists are and those funding them,” he said.

Vanguard News