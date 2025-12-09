Insecurity: Christians, Muslims affected, FG should be swift – Apostle Bamilaw

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By Shina Abubakar

The President, Apostolic Praise Network, Dr Lawrence Bamilaw, has disclosed that the genocide in Nigeria affected Christians and Muslims, calling on the Federal Government to waste no more time to curb the menace.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo ahead of the 2025 African 24-hour Marathon Praise, to be held on Friday, he stressed the need for the federal government to up its game in the fight against insecurity.

He said, though, that Nigerians owe it a duty to promote the country’s positive image to the world, but that the government must be seen to be responsible for the security of the citizenry.

According to him, as Nigerians, we owe the country a duty to project its image positively before the global community.

“However, the political class must provide leadership. Every bulk stops at the table of the President; hence, the government must demonstrate the will to tackle insecurity and secure the lives and property of Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation.

“The issue of genocide is correct, but the killing affects both Christians and Muslims. So, the Federal Government should take responsibility for the security of the people, we don’t want Christians or Muslims to die anymore”, he added.

While commending the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, for prioritising the praise of God in public, he said the group would bring together many praise singers to raise their voices in glorifying God.



“So this Friday we shall be raising the hand of the Government in Praise in Prayer, we shall lead teams of thousands of people to praise God and move his hand for war, for we are going to combine Military and Spiritual intelligence to defeat insecurity in the country”, he said.

Vanguard News