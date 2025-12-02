Insecurity: Amotekun, Agbekoya Warriors move into S-West forests

By Dayo Johnson & Laolu Elijah

IBADAN— FOLLOWING the rising wave of kidnapping in Kwara and Kogi states, Agbekoya warriors have moved to some villages in Oyo State to flush out bandits hibernating there.

Similarly, the South West Amotekun commander, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, yesterday, promised to strengthen security across the zone and its forests.

Speaking after its meeting in Ibadan, the Agbekoya Farmers Association also expressed deep concern over the spate of insecurity challenges in Nigeria, particularly the recent incidents in Kwara, Kogi, Kebbi and Borno states.

Agbekoya, in a statement by its State Governor and National Public Relations Officer, Olatunji Bandele and Olatunde Ashagidigbi respectively, denounced the series of abductions, kidnappings and killings of innocent citizens in some parts of the country.

The statement reads: “To prevent the occurrence of these kinds of tragedies in Oyo State, we decided to mobilise some of our security men to some villages and communities considered as flash points in Oyo State to assist the police force and other government security agencies.

“Agbekoya condemns the breakdown of security architecture in Nigeria to the extent that our villages, communities and schools are now vulnerable to kidnapping, banditry and abductions by suspected Fulani herdsmen and bandits.

“We are very keen and interested in protecting our farmers and their farmlands. We are ready to partner with government security agencies in Oyo State.

“We want to thank the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Femi Haruna, for the cooperation and support that he is giving Agbekoya Farmers Society in Oyo State and also for his hard work in making sure that criminals don’t have a place to hide in the state.”

We’ll secure our zone — S-West Amotekun Commander

Similarly, the South West Amotekun commander, Adetunji Adeleye, has assured that the security operatives are determined to strengthen security across the region and its forests.

Adeleye, in a statement, said: “The security outfits, across the region, are on top of the situation; we can’t discuss our security plan on the pages of Newspapers. But we are ready for any eventuality.

“Amotekun now relies heavily on intelligence-driven operations in rural and urban communities.

“We are assuring our people of vigilant and proactive responses to threats.

“We are bent on securing the region and the forests against any security threat.

“You will recall that the South West Governors’ Forum recently reviewed the current state of security of the region and took some decisions to ensure the security of the lives and property of our people.

“So, we are on the same page with them to ensure the safety of the region and its forests.”