INEC to suspend voter registration from Dec 10 in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benue State has announced that the ongoing first phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will be suspended on December 10, 2025.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Sam Egwu, who urged citizens and stakeholders to take note of the timelines.

“The ongoing first phase of the Continuous Voters Registration, which started on 25 August 2025, will be suspended on 10 December 2025,” Prof. Egwu stated.

He added that the suspension will be followed by a seven-day public display of the preliminary register of voters across all local government area offices and the state office.

“Further to that, there shall be display of the Preliminary Register of Voters at the LGAs and the state office for claims and objections from 15 December 2025 to 21 December 2025,” the statement read.

According to INEC, the purpose of the display is to enable eligible voters verify their details, raise objections where necessary, and help clean up the register before the next phase of the CVR resumes.

Prof. Egwu also disclosed that the second phase of the Continuous Voter Registration will commence early next year.

“The second phase of the Continuous Voter Registration shall commence on 5 January 2026,” he said.

He called on political parties, civil society organisations, community leaders, and the general public to take advantage of the scheduled activities and ensure compliance.

INEC assured residents of its commitment to conducting a transparent and credible voters’ register ahead of future elections.