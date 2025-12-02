Indonesia flood death toll hits 631

Rescue personnel evacuate a sick villager to be taken to the nearest hospital in Bireuen, Aceh province on November 29, 2025, following flash floods and landslides in northern Sumatra. The death toll from floods that hit Indonesia this week has risen to more than 300 people, according to figures from the disaster agency on November 29. (Photo by AMANDA JUFRIAN / AFP)

The death toll in deadly flooding and landslides across Indonesia’s Sumatra rose on Tuesday to 631, with one million people evacuated, the disaster agency said.

Government agencies and aid groups are rushing to get aid to those affected, while rescuers search for 472 people still listed as missing.

AFP