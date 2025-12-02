Immigration, Civil Defense postpone recruitment portal opening

Immigration

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has postponed the opening of its online portal for shortlisted applicants scheduled to participate in physical screening and document verification for the 2025 recruitment exercise.

The portal, earlier slated to open from Monday, December 1 to Wednesday, December 3, will now be activated at a later date, the board announced on Monday night.

In a statement signed by its Secretary, Maj.-Gen. A.M. Jibril (Rtd), and posted on X, the board said the portal “will now be open as soon as possible,” but did not provide a new date.

Shortlisted candidates have been advised to monitor the official recruitment website – recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng – for updates on the revised schedule.

The board apologised for the inconvenience caused by the delay and expressed appreciation for applicants’ interest in the ongoing recruitment. It noted that further announcements will be made through the official portal and verified social media channels.

Last month, the CDCFIB concluded its computer-based tests, after which it announced that the next phase – physical screening and document verification – would begin on December 1.

The verification stage remains a crucial component of the recruitment process, as candidates’ identities, physical fitness, and supporting documents will be thoroughly vetted before progressing to the final selection stage.

The nationwide recruitment exercise covers four major paramilitary agencies: the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), the Federal Fire Service (FFS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).