‘I’m sorry, Nigerians; will never do that again’ – Peller apologises

Peller

Popular TikToker Peller has spoken publicly for the first time following his arrest and detention by the Lagos State Police Command over an incident involving reckless driving and an alleged attempted suicide.

In a video message shared online, Peller apologised to Nigerians for his actions, saying, “I am sorry, Nigerians. Please, I’m sorry. I will never do that again. I’m very sorry, please. For now, I am on medication. Once I am done with my medication, I will be online.”

The incident has been linked to Peller’s recent breakup with his girlfriend, Jarvis.

Jarvis had earlier announced the end of their relationship, citing Peller’s struggles with emotional regulation as a key reason for the separation.

The Lagos State Police Command had confirmed Peller’s arrest, stating that his actions amounted to a deliberate attempt to commit suicide and posed a danger to other road users.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday, December 14, 2025, when Peller was seen driving recklessly while live-streaming on social media. The act reportedly led to a serious road crash along the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos.

Police authorities disclosed that the case has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation, adding that Peller will be charged to court.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, has cautioned social media influencers and content creators against promoting reckless behaviour online, stressing that such conduct will not be tolerated.

Vanguard News