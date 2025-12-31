Illegal street trading: KAI declares fresh clampdown on operators January 1st

.As traders beg for moratorium

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Environmental and Sanitation Corps, LAGESC, popularly called KAI, has announced plans to intensify crackdown on illegal street trading, hawking, and roadside activities across the metropolis from January , 2026, warning that wares displayed on public roads and pedestrian walkways will be cleared and confiscated.

Total ban on street trading

Recall that the state government has declared a complete ban on street trading, beggars, hawking and other environmental nuisances across the state.

In terms of enforcement, KAI operatives have been conducting regular operations to clear roads, pedestrian bridges, and walkways of traders and miscreant with arrests and prosecution of violators.

The Corps Marshal of LAGESC, Major Olaniyi Cole (Retd), made the declaration during the Lagos West Senatorial District Stakeholders’ Meeting 2025, held at the Multi-Agency Safety Arena Hall, Bolade, Oshodi, Lagos as part of activities marking the end of the year.

The event, themed: “Building a Cleaner Lagos: Improving Compliance with Environmental Sanitation Laws,” had in attendance market leaders, transport unions, community leaders, government officials and members of the public.

Cole said the enforcement drive aligns with the Lagos State Government’s policy to eliminate street trading and other environmental infractions in order to promote the culture of a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable environment for residents.

The retired senior military man, said the measure has become expedient following series of petitions and nuisance being constituted on the highway by recalcitrant traders.

According to him, “The Community Stakeholders Meetings, initiated in 2022, provide a platform for collaboration among market associations, local governments and development councils, environmental officers and sister agencies such as: the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Lagos State Parks Agency (LASPARK) and the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA), with the aim of encouraging voluntary compliance with environmental laws.

“Throughout the year 2025, LAGESC intensified enforcement operations across major highways, inner roads, markets, pedestrian bridges and public spaces.

“These operations targeted street trading, illegal refuse dumping, abuse of road setbacks and medians, blockage of drainage channels and the unlawful occupation of pedestrian bridges.”

During the interactive session, Cole assured stakeholders that concerns about the performance of some Private Sector Participants, PSPs, waste operators were being addressed.

He however, cautioned market leaders against encouraging illegal market structures and reiterated the agency’s commitment to working with Community Development Associations and Committees.

Cole cited a recent three-week collaboration with Amuwo-Odofin Local Government that led to the removal of hundreds of environmental infractions.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Dr. Gaji Tajudeen, represented by Mr. Sanni Olayinka, described KAI as a frontline agency in enforcing environmental sanitation laws in Lagos.

“KAI has continued to promote orderliness, cleanliness and public safety through sustained advocacy, monitoring and enforcement.

“The Corps’ street-level presence and digital engagement have increased public awareness of environmental responsibilities,”PS stated.

A representative of LAWMA, Mr. Jacob Ashogba, explained that delays at dump sites during the rainy season were largely due to operational challenges, assuring residents that efforts were being intensified to improve waste evacuation across the state in the coming years.

Also speaking, the Iyaloja-General of Oshodi, Sikirat Adeyanju, commended KAI operatives for sustained environmental surveillance, disclosing that market leaders in Oshodi now engage late-night sweepers to ensure daily waste evacuation, a move she said has improved cleanliness in the area.

She also praised the President-General of the Association of Commodity Market Women and Men of Nigeria, Chief Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, for what she described as visionary leadership.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of LASPARK, LNSA, the Nigerian Legion, market associations, community development groups and stakeholders from Ikeja, Agege, Mushin, Ifako-Ijaiye, Alimosho, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Oshodi-Isolo, Ojo, Amuwo-Odofin and Badagry areas.

However, mixed reactions trailed the planned enforcement on street trading as members of the Market Association appealed to the agency to grant a moratorium at the start of the new year, requesting additional time to engage traders involved in roadside trading.

They urged KAI to explore robust public sensitization program as well as internal consultations to take effect before commencing full enforcement, warning that sanctions should only be applied if compliance efforts fail in the coming months.