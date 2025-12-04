Igue Festival: Oba Ewuare II suspends burial rites in Benin

Oba Ewuare II

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has announced the suspension of all funeral events and burial rites during the 2025 Igue Festival, also known as “Ugie,”

The suspension notice, contained in the programme of activities, was endorsed by the Secretary of the Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor, on Thursday in Benin.

The 2025 Igue Festival begins on Dec. 14 with the Ugierhoba rite (indoor) and will end on Dec. 28 with a thanksgiving service.

Irabor stated that Oba Ewuare II prayed to God and his ancestors to grant Nigerians good health to participate in the annual festival and to keep death away from their homes.

According to the Benin Palace, the Otue Igue Oba ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 16, while the Ugie-Emobo traditional rite will be held on Dec. 20 at 3 p.m.

Igue Edohia, a day set aside for all Edo people to perform personal worship in their homes, will take place on Dec. 22, while Ugie Ewere—the ceremony of bringing Ewere blessings to all homes—will hold on Dec. 23.

Seating arrangements will be provided for visitors during the Ewere Day event at the palace.

The festival will climax with a worship service by the Oba of Benin at the Holy Aruosa Cathedral along Akpakpava Road on Sunday, Dec. 28, beginning at 10 a.m.

The programme also noted that other engagements might be scheduled on free days and would be announced as appropriate. (NAN)