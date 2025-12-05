ICPC, EFCC to verify on-going road projects — Umahi

Umahi

By: John Alechenu

Abuja—Minister of Works, David Umahi, has announced the Federal Government’s decision to involve the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, in the verification of all on-going and completed federal road projects nationwide.

Umahi, revealed this yesterday, during the reopening of the Keffi Flyover, which collapsed on July 4, 2025, when a container-laden trailer carrying an excavator damaged part of the bridge.

Umahi said the decision to involve anti-corruption agencies was aimed at strengthening transparency and accountability in handling public projects.

The minister said: “Let me tell the public that I wrote to ICPC and we gave them all the projects of Mr President and the Minister of Works, from the very day he assumed office.

“And we asked them to go through all the states of the federation and Abuja to verify those projects, and take their decision. This is the first of its kind. Yesterday, in fact, I reported it to Mr President publicly, and I’m very happy doing this.

“We’ve also sent the same list to EFCC. I think they are yet to deploy to all the states. We are very transparent in what we are doing under President Bola Tinubu. I’m enjoying my work, because I love hard work.”

Umahi further said, “Mr President yesterday publicly acknowledged that contractors are being owed, and he is setting up a committee to review all the debts.

“Please, no more protests. You will be paid. Before December 20, you’ll be paid. Can you imagine if this unfortunate incident had been delayed? Within 24 hours of briefing him, Mr President released the funds for this repair. It’s unprecedented.”