I visited Tinubu for Nnamdi Kanu’s release, not defection to APC – Otti

Alex Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – Abia State Governor Alex Otti has said that he visited President Bola Tinubu to discuss the release of the jailed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, not over defection to the All Progressives Congress, APC, contrary to reports in some quarters.

Otti stated this while reacting to claims by a chieftain of the APC and former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Charles Ogbonna, who alleged that the governor only visited Tinubu to discuss how to defect to the APC.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, the governor explained that Kanu’s issue was the only subject matter that took him to visit the president, stressing that the meeting was both positive and fruitful.

He dismissed the allegation of visiting the president to lobby to join the APC as laughable and irresponsible, adding that any political party he chooses to join today would roll out the drums and red carpet to celebrate him.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Abia State, Chief Charles Ogbonna, wherein he called Governor Alex Otti unprintable names and also alleged that Governor Otti didn’t visit President Tinubu to discuss the issue of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, but to plan on how to defect to the APC, among other childish verbal attacks.

“Ordinarily, we would have still ignored Chief Ognonna’s latest idle tirade and allow him delude himself with fantasies of fury, but because the Nnamdi Kanu issue is both sensitive and very important to this government, we felt we should respond and put the records straight.

“In continuation of Governor Otti’s efforts aimed at securing Kanu’s release, the Governor subsequently had a meeting with the President after visiting the IPOB leader at the Sokoto Correctional Centre on Sunday, November 30 2025. This is in continuation of earlier meetings the Governor had been having with the FG on this matter in the past two years.

“The issue of Kanu was the only subject matter that took Governor Otti to Aso Rock and to the Glory of God, the meeting was both positive and fruitful, as the President was so gracious and generous.

“Chief Ogbonna’s allegation of Governor Otti going to lobby to join the APC is both petty, ignoble, laughable and irresponsible. At the risk of sounding immodest, any political party Governor Otti chooses to join today would roll out the drums and red carpet to welcome him with joy and excitement. If anything, many notable and respected APC leaders are not just desirous of having him in their fold, but are strongly appealing to Governor Otti to join their party because they know that he is not a liability.

“He alleged that Governor Otti is playing politics with Nnamdi Kanu, yet, he is angry that the Governor is engaging the FG to secure Kanu’s freedom.

“Governor Otti didn’t campaign with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s name in 2023, and doesn’t need to campaign with his plight for 2027; however, he strongly believes that resolving the problem of Kanu’s conviction is one of the ways to achieving peace, security and healing in our land.”