I struggled with masturbation, started smoking at age 13 — Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood star Tonto Dikeh has recounted what she described as a personal breakthrough from years of smoking, alcohol dependence, masturbation and deep-seated anger.

The testimony was delivered recently at Streams of Joy International Church during the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) programme led by the church’s founder, Pastor Jerry Eze. A video of the moment was shared online on Sunday by DCLImagery on YouTube.

Addressing the congregation, Dikeh said her struggles began early in life, revealing that she took up smoking at the age of 13 and battled alcohol use and masturbation for many years, which she said only ended through divine intervention.

“I smoked since I was 13. God healed me from masturbation, too. I have known myself to have sexual intercourse in the dream ever since I was a child,” she said.

The actress explained that coming forward to testify was both an act of gratitude and a public declaration, admitting she initially hesitated because of concerns about her reputation.

“The devil tried to tell me that I was supposed to protect my image. But I told myself, what image? The God that gave me the image is the same God that can take it away,” she said.

According to the movie star, a major spiritual shift occurred after she attended the Ghana Prayer Conference, which she said ended years of what she described as spiritual bondage.

“I realised that the weak man who held me captive all my years in my dream ran away,” she said, describing the moment as a defining change in her life.

Dikeh also spoke about dealing with what she termed “demonic anger,” saying it negatively affected her relationships and overall wellbeing before she found relief through prayer.

“An anger that destroyed my life. Everybody had to feel it. But praying with NSPPD, God took all of those away and gave me peace,” she said.

Dikeh added that peace was something she had never truly experienced until recently.

“I am 40 years old, and I can tell you I have never known peace until now. I am living in it,” she said.

The actress disclosed that her smoking habit lasted about 27 years, tracing its origin to early exposure at home, and cautioned parents against normalising harmful habits around children.

“I started smoking because my dad was a smoker. Something as little as that habit can inhabit the lives of your children,” she said.

Dikeh further stated that after seeking divine help, her cravings for cigarettes and alcohol disappeared completely.

“My body does not ask for it. My body is repelling it. Today, it is broken,” she said.

Pastor Jerry Eze later offered prayers for Dikeh, declaring that “the body of sin is broken” and referring to her as “a voice in her generation.”

Beyond the church service, the actress also shared photos from the venue on her Instagram page, with the caption: “A living testimony of mercy. One God spared, restored, and commissioned.”