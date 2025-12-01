‘I don’t want to be like Messi; I want to follow my own path’ – Yamal

By Enitan Abdultawab

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal says he is determined to carve his identity in world football despite growing comparisons with Argentine legend Lionel Messi.

Speaking in a new interview with CBS, the 18-year-old winger expressed deep admiration for Messi but insisted he has no intention of becoming a replica of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Yamal described Messi as “the best in history”, adding that both players understand the importance of individuality in the sport.

“I think that I respect him, in the end, for what he’s been, for what he is to soccer, and if we ever meet one day on a soccer field, there’ll be that mutual respect,” he said. “We both know I don’t want to be Messi, and Messi knows I don’t want to be him. I want to follow my own path, and that’s it.”

The Spanish international also spoke about the emotional power of football and his desire to make a difference in the lives of fans who watch him play.

“I wish I could change people’s days. If someone is sad and comes to the match, they watch me play, and their day gets better, then they go home happier than before,” he said. “Football is everything to me. You can evoke so many emotions that depend solely on the presence of a ball.”

Yamal added that he feels no pressure despite the global spotlight on him, crediting his family and upbringing for keeping him grounded. “I feel no pressure when I play football. I just try to enjoy it. I think my friends and family have gone through much tougher trials than me, just to let me even play football.”

The youngster is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting prospects, with his maturity on and off the pitch drawing praise as he continues to rise in elite football.

The youngster will have the opportunity to face Lionel Messi for the first time when Spain faces Argentina in the Finalissima 2026, scheduled to hold by March in Qatar.