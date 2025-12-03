I didn’t resign over alleged US planned strike on Nigeria – Ex-defence minister

Former Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru.

By Kingsley Omonobi

Immediate Past Minister of Defence Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has denied claims in some quarters that he resigned from the President Bola Tinubu administration because he cannot stand the cooperation between the Nigerian government and the Donald Trump administration in the US working together to address the allegation of genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

Badaru made this known in a statement he personally signed electronically titled “Rejoinder: Categorical Denial Of Malicious Publication Regarding My Resignation As Minister of Defence”.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to a malicious, false, and baseless publication circulating online, alleging that I stated I resigned as Minister of Defence because I “cannot stand and watch the US and Tinubu government bombing our brothers in the forest.”

“I wish to state categorically and unequivocally that this publication is entirely false, deliberately mischievous, and did not originate from me or from any authorised representative acting on my behalf.

“The intent behind this fabrication is clear: to tarnish my hard-earned reputation, sow discord between me and the Commander-in-Chief, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and create needless distractions from the important work of governance.

“The true and valid reasons for my resignation were formally communicated to Mr President and subsequently made known to the public through conventional and social media platforms.

“Any suggestion of an alternative or inflammatory motive is a complete falsehood engineered by mischief makers.

“I wish to reassure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the good people of Nigeria that I remain firmly committed to the peace, security, and stability of our nation.

“My loyalty to the President and unwavering support for the Renewed Hope Agenda remain intact.

“I also reaffirm my full dedication to the continued success of our great party, the APC, at all levels—particularly as we approach the 2027 general elections.”