How Zamfara airport will deepen investment opportunities— Official

Zamfara state airport will open more investment opportunities in the state, Zamfara State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Lawal Barau Bungudu, has said.

The commissioner revealed this on Tuesday while speaking with journalists after inspecting the ongoing construction of the Zamfara International Airport.

According to him, by the end of January 2026, the terminal buildings and other components of the airport would be completed, God willing.

“I highly appreciate the quality of the work. Everything is going according to plan and, God willing, from what I have seen, both the terminal buildings and other sites will be completed by the end of January,” he said.

Mr Bungudu added that the present administration is committed to delivering an international-standard airport that citizens will be proud of.

“Our government under the leadership of Governor Dauda Lawal is constructing this airport to open more investment opportunities in Zamfara,” he stated.

Also speaking during the inspection, Engineer Nicholas said the terminal buildings for both domestic and international operations were almost completed.

He said the construction of the main fire station had reached 50 percent completion, while the control tower had reached 60 percent.

“We are working to meet the contractual agreement. By February 2026, we are confident of achieving 90 percent completion.

“The 3.4-km runway with shoulders has reached 80 percent. Things are moving well, and we hope to meet the deadlines,” he said.