How World Cup failure quickened Ekong’s retirement

Troost-Ekong

By Jacob Ajom

On Thursday, December 4th, 2025, William Troost-Ekong formally announced his decision to call it a day for the national team, just a few weeks before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The defender had been included in the Super Eagles’ 55-man preliminary squad for the African showpiece billed for Morocco.

Regardless, he has pulled out of the squad after making 83 caps for the three-time African champions since making his debut in an AFCON qualifier against Chad on June 13, 2015.

Prior to switching his international allegiance to Nigeria, he had represented the Netherlands at U19, U20 and U23 levels.

Before the formal announcement, Sports Vanguard had reported the then impending decision soon after the Super Eagles were stopped by DR Congo in the African World Cup playoffs in Morocco last month.

The unfortunate turn of events truncated a lot of dreams, including William Troos-Ekong’s. He had always dreamt of leading Nigeria to the World Cup, after his first appearance with the team in Russia 2018, where he confessed he had an unforgettable experience.

“We all want to go to the World Cup. We are really looking forward to it,” Ekong had said before the shocking elimination by DR Congo.

The skipper had always wanted to lead Nigeria to the World Cup,” our camp source confirmed, adding that the failure of the Super Eagles to qualify for the World Cup prompted the defender to hang his boots.

Our source further revealed that Ekong’s decision may also have been hinged on his new, but unfamiliar bench role. “He is never known to be one who leads from behind. Ekong is a warrior who wants to lead his troop from the front. With the emergence of younger replacements in his place in the team, he was increasingly seeing his influence wane as he could no longer influence on-the-pitch proceedings during games.”

From that disadvantaged position, and without a guarantee of any active role at AFCON 2025 after the heights he attained in the last AFCON in Ivory Coast, he felt it was time to quit. “All this wouldn’t have mattered if Nigeria had qualified for the World Cup,” the source said.