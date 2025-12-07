How I landed role in 2Baba’s ‘African Queen’ – Yvonne Jegede

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has shared the unexpected story behind how she was selected to feature in 2Baba’s timeless music video, “African Queen,” revealing that the opportunity came when she least expected it.

In an interview with BellaNaija, Jegede recalled that she was on the set of Missing Angel when fate intervened. “I was sitting beside Uncle Charles when his phone rang. Charles Nova turned to me and said Uzor, the director of African Queen, wanted to speak to me,” she said.

According to her, the call felt random and abrupt. “He said, ‘I want you to do a music video for me tomorrow.’ I was like, music video?” she recalled.

Jegede explained that she was initially uninterested, having previously appeared in videos where all she did was dance. “I said me I don’t want to do a music video o,” she said, adding that the director pressed further, hinting that the project was the video for African Queen by 2Face (now 2Baba). “I sha said I don’t want,” she added.

It took a phone conversation with a friend later that evening to change her mind. “Before I could even finish saying African Queen, my friend was already quivering on the other end of the phone,” she said. He urged her repeatedly to grab the opportunity, emphasizing how much he loved the song — one she had not even heard at the time.

Motivated by his enthusiasm, Jegede called the director back around 9 p.m. “I told him, ‘Okay, I think I’ll do the video,’ and he gave me all the information,” she said.

That same night, she hurried to Surulere to prepare for the shoot. “There was a studio and a salon. When I got to the salon, they already knew someone was coming to get a specific hairstyle. After they were done, I took a bike to the location,” she narrated.

The video shoot that followed would go on to mark the beginning of her career. Jegede has since grown into one of Nollywood’s recognized faces, but the actress says the journey truly began from that iconic moment. “And that was the beginning of my career, with the African Queen video,” she said