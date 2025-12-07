Horror as contractor cuts off Ota-Idiroko Road

Motorists are having difficult times passing through Ota-Idiroko Road as ongoing construction work has cut the highway at a point in Atan-Ota called Goro.

An international road, motorists plying the towns in the axis as well as those traveling to and fro Benin Republic were stranded at the weekend as the road was completely cut off.

Trucks which tried to meander through the deep holes in the bad portion either got stuck in mud or fell, thus requiring Hiab trucks to carry them out.

Motorists blamed the situation on what they described as the poor work being done by the contractor.

“The gutter done by the contractor on both sides of the road is so small and cannot retain water, consequently forcing back water unto the road and completely destroying it,” one of the motorists plying the road told Sunday Vanguard, adding: “A little remedial work on the bad portion while road construction is going on could have helped the situation.

But the contractor is behaving as if it doesn’t matter that the road is passable during construction work.”