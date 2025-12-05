Gwarinpa interchange to be ready in three months – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says the ongoing construction of the Interchange on the road linking Maitama, Gishiri and Jahi with Gwarinpa will be ready in three months’ time.

Wike, who gave the assurance after inspecting the project in Abuja on Friday, expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of the project.

He commended the contractor for proceeding with the project despite limited funds disbursement.

This, according to him, demonstrates the confidence the contract has in the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

“What surprises me is the confidence they have, even though we have not funded them very well. I can see the level of work that they have done.

“I’m really impressed, and we are going to make sure that the contractor, having this confidence in us, is well funded,” he said.

Describing the quality of the job as “encouraging”, the minister said that the project, when completed, would decongest the traffic situation on the road leading to Gwarimpa Estate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project titled “Full scope development of Arterial Road N16 (Shehu Shagari Way) from Ring Road II to Ring Road III” has no Interchanges, one at N16/RRII and another at N16/RIII intersections.

The Arterial Road N16 traverses the Gwarimpa Housing Estate and, when completed, will provide access to the Gwarimpa Housing Estate, located within the Bunkoro and Wupa Districts, as well as to Sector Centre E, the hub of commercial and social activities.

The sector centre E comprises a group of four districts, namely, Gwarimpa II – C03, Kafe – C05, Wupa – C15 and Bunkoro – C18 in Phase III of the Federal Capital City.

The portion from RRI to Arterial Road N20 (Solomon Lar Way) within Katampe District was developed and commissioned by Tinubu to mark his 2nd year in office.

The section from N20 to RRII is being developed under the Jahi District Infrastructure Project, leaving the undeveloped portion from RRIII to Arterial Road N40 to link the road leading to the Renewed Hope Estate in Karsana District.

Vanguard News