Gunmen shoot Catholic priest in Imo State on Christmas eve

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI — A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Raymond Njoku, was shot and seriously injured by gunmen on Christmas Eve in Ogbaku, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State. The assailants, reportedly operating in a Lexus RX 350 SUV, are suspected to be kidnappers.

A source in the Owerri Archdiocesan Presbyterium told Vanguard that Fr. Njoku, an Assistant Parish Priest of St. Kevin’s Catholic Church, Igbaku, was returning home around 8:00 pm when the attack occurred, unaware of an earlier failed kidnapping attempt by the same gang.

The source explained: “This year’s Christmas Eve almost turned sour as a gang of criminals stormed Ogbaku community. They were operating in a Lexus RX 350 and had attempted to kidnap someone earlier, but the victim escaped. Soon after, Fr. Njoku, on his way home, drove past the scene. The hoodlums pursued him. At the church gate, they sounded their horn; Fr. Njoku, thinking it was his Parish Priest, tried to make way, which turned out to be his undoing. The gunmen alighted and started shooting at him. His vehicle was riddled with bullets, but by God’s grace, none hit any vital organ. His right hand was injured. He feigned death, and the gunmen fled.”

The source added that sympathizers quickly rushed Fr. Njoku to a nearby private hospital, where he received urgent medical attention.

When contacted, the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, confirmed the incident, stating that an emergency surgery had been performed on the priest. “We thank God that he survived the deadly attack. He is doing well, as we speak,” he said.

Although the Imo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Henry Okoye, said details of the incident remain sketchy, he confirmed that the Divisional Police Officer in charge had visited the crime scene and investigations are ongoing.

The attack has heightened concerns over security in Imo State, especially amid the festive season, as residents continue to grapple with the rising threat of armed robbery and kidnapping.