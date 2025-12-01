Gunmen rob fun seekers in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

A top Management staff of University of Cross River state, (UNICROSS), and another professor from the University of Calabar (names withheld ) were among more than ten people robbed on Saturday night at a relaxation spot adjacent to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat in Calabar.

Vanguard learned that the robbery was carried out by a five man gang who arrived in an ash coloured Toyota Corolla.

The vehicle was parked in front of the pub where the fun seekers were relaxing before the gunmen struck.

The owner of the spot, Mr. Ekpe, described the incident as unfortunate. He said the attackers traumatized his regular customers, dispossessing them of their valuables and injuring some in the process.

According to him, the gang arrived at about 9:20 p.m. Four of them alighted from the vehicle while one remained inside as the getaway driver.

“They were fully armed. They came with a POS machine and collected phones belonging to all my customers as well as their ATM cards, demanding their PINs at gunpoint,” he said.

Checks by Vanguard revealed that this was the second time unidentified armed men would attack the spot.

When contacted, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer of the Cross River State Command, SP Igri Ewa, confirmed the incident.

“We are aware of the incident. We have launched an investigation into the matter on the directive of the Commissioner of Police.

“The perpetrators will not go far before they are apprehended,” Ewa assured.