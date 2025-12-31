Gunmen abduct ex-Ogun lawmaker in mosque

Gunmen on Tuesday evening abducted a former member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Moruf Musa, at Ibiade in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the former Majority Leader of the Assembly between 2007 and 2011 was kidnapped at about 7.00p.m. while observing evening prayers inside a mosque within his compound.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Ogun Waterside Local Government, Mr Ganiyu Odunoiki, told NAN on Wednesday that the abduction occurred on Tuesday night.

“The report is true. The former lawmaker was abducted on Tuesday evening. The gunmen also reportedly shot some people on the road.

“Security operatives, in collaboration with community members, have begun a search of the surrounding bushes.

“We are combing the area with police officers, We are also expecting the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, while the Area Commander from Ogbere is already on ground,” he said.

Also confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ogun, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, said the command was aware of the abduction.

Babaseyi said that security measures had been activated to ensure the victim’s safe rescue.

“The Ogun State Police Command is aware of the reported abduction of Hon. Moruf Musa in Ibiade, Ogun Waterside Local Government Area.

“Security measures, including the deployment of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, have been activated, and the public is advised to remain calm pending official updates.

” According to a reliable source, the former lawmaker was kidnapped while observing a Muslim prayer inside a mosque within his compound at about 7.00pm.

“The victim was said to have struggles with his abductors for over 20 minutes, which attracted residents of the community before the kidnappers fired sporadically into the air to escape with him.

“Efforts to rescue the abducted lawmaker are ongoing” he said.

Vanguard News