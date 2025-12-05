Guardiola says broadcasters owe him wine after nine-goal thriller

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola joked Friday that he and Fulham manager Marco Silva deserved a bottle of wine for serving up a nine-goal thriller, but admitted Manchester City must tighten up defensively.

City, second in the Premier League, led 5-1 at Craven Cottage on Tuesday but were left hanging on as the home team pushed for an equaliser.

City manager Guardiola described the match, which finished 5-4, as “one of the games of the season”.

“If I would be at home and watching that game, I don’t change the channel,” he said on the eve of his team’s clash against Sunderland.

“I’m pretty sure the broadcasters are happy with us. They have a consideration to Marco and myself, give me a bottle of wine for all of us. No, I’m not joking. Broadcasters must be happy.”

City, dethroned as Premier League champions by Liverpool last season, have conceded 16 goals in the league so far this season — nine more than leaders Arsenal.

Guardiola admitted his team had to improve at the back but but said at least they were not conceding many clear-cut chances.

“Of course I don’t like to concede two goals (in a 3-2 win against Leeds) and four goals (against Fulham) — six goals in two games — but at the same time we are the team scoring the most and we have to build from that,” he said.

“We have to fix these kinds of things. I believe we can do better and we create chances and score goals and goals because we have built a team for that… but we have to be more solid. It belongs to everyone, not just the goalkeepers or defenders.”

Guardiola said Sunderland, sixth in the table in their first season back in the Premier League, would be tough opponents.

“They deserve to be where they are,” he said. “When you are promoted and you play well for five games, OK, momentum. It can happen.

“But for 14 fixtures in the Premier League with the opponents like everyone suffers to take results in that position, they deserve it.”

Guardiola said midfielder Rodri, who has been struggling with a hamstring injury, would not be fit to play against Sunderland.

“He’s getting better,” said the City boss. “I don’t know how long (until he’s back) but he will be ready.”