Group calls for accountability, urges Joe Igbokwe to reorient political conduct

Ikeja, Lagos — The Non-Indigenes in Lagos Consultative Forum on Tuesday called on Mr. Joe Igbokwe, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, to change what the group described as concerning elements of his public conduct.

In a press statement issued by Hon. Steve Oswald, the head of the group, the forum said its criticisms were based on years of observation and set out a number of concerns it wants Mr. Igbokwe to address.

First, the forum said Mr. Igbokwe’s public remarks have, in their view, been harmful to relations between the political leadership and the Igbo community in Lagos. The statement urged him to adopt a more constructive and conciliatory approach, and to use his position to build bridges rather than deepen divisions.

Second, the group alleged that Mr. Igbokwe has not done enough to advance the interests of Igbo and other non-indigene residents of Lagos, saying there have been missed opportunities for advocacy on issues such as discrimination and political inclusion.

Third, the forum expressed concern that Mr. Igbokwe appears to prioritise securing political appointments over community welfare. The statement argued that elected and influential figures should place greater emphasis on serving their constituents and addressing community challenges.

Finally, the forum called on Mr. Igbokwe to undertake a personal and political reorientation, urging him to commit to respectful representation and to prioritise the dignity and welfare of the non-indigene communities he claims to represent.

The Non-Indigenes in Lagos Consultative Forum said it stands for unity, respect and fairness, and urged Mr. Igbokwe to embrace those values “for the sake of peace and progress in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.”