Greg Onyeka, Master of camouflage @ USA Exhibition

Painting by Greg Onyeka titled “Meditation” specifically created for the USA Exhibition (2025).

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

One of the artists participating in the Uncle Sam Art Exhibition, which opens today, Tuesday, December 16, 2025 and runs till December 20, is Greg Onyeka.

Called the Master of Camouflage (MoC), Onyeka was born 1976 in Delta State, He is a notable Nigerian painter recognised for his distinctive style featuring bright, captivating colours and intricate cubism, often portraying human faces hidden behind complex shapes.

He graduated from the University of Lagos in 2007, majoring in painting, which has influenced his artistic approach. Onyeka’s medium of choice includes acrylic and oil on canvas. He has participated in several exhibitions. His works are held in notable collections worldwide.

Onyeka’s art often explores themes related to Nigerian cultural heritage and contemporary experiences. He was part of the “Nostalgia” exhibition at the National Museum, Onikan, Lagos, where his work contributed to a narrative exploring Nigeria’s rich cultural past while embracing modern artistic expressions. Onyeka’s use of vibrant colours and cubist elements are signature features of his style.

His work not only celebrates Nigerian culture but also connects it to global art audiences through exhibitions and collections. His involvement in prominent exhibitions and leadership role in art organisations further positions him as an influential figure in contemporary Nigerian art.

Greg Onyeka

Onyeka believes that “Creativity resides in everyone, but it takes courage to share that creative intuition with the world, whether through writing, acting, music, or the visual arts, to be truly recognised as an artist.”

My inspiration,” he says, “is rooted in everyday experiences and life’s subtleties. By closely observing the world around me, I strive to interpret and transform these moments into compelling visuals on my canvas. I am guided by the timeless wisdom of Aristotle, who said, ‘The aim of art is to represent not the outward appearance of things but their inward significance.'”

One of the works Greg Onyeka produced in 2025 for the USA Art Exhibition is titled “Focus” (36″ x 36″); Acrylic on treated textured canvas; 2025).

“Focus” depicts a young person whose face is partially concealed, with eyes firmly fixed on a distant goal. This piece symbolises the unwavering determination that propels achievers to their remarkable achievements. It illustrates the essential role this quality plays in every significant human accomplishment. The most focused mind in existence, the Mind of God, is the source of creation itself—the infinite universe and its wonders.

As the Bible teaches, a double-minded person, lacking focus and faith, is unstable in all their ways and therefore cannot achieve anything worthwhile (James 1:6-8). Thus, “Focus” serves as a powerful lesson to viewers: by applying steadfast focus, with God’s help, we too can achieve success in our endeavours.

Another one is “Meditation” (36 x 36cm; Acrylic on textured treated canvas; 2025). This painting, “Meditation”, complements the first in theme. “Meditation”, considered a form of prayer, is key to attaining peace of mind and connecting with the Supernatural. The mind is humanity’s greatest asset, and a troubled, fearful, or chaotic mind cannot accomplish anything meaningful. Through meditation, the mind is calmed, allowing a flow of creative inspiration to emerge. Onyeka conveys this profound message through the image of a beautiful woman’s face, subtly interlaced within the intricate cubic patterns of the artwork.

The third piece, “Identity,” (36 x 36cm; Acrylic on primed canvas; 2025), celebrates the richness that arises from diversity: cultural, physical, and behavioural diversity. It also honours the importance of biological and genetic diversity and highlights God’s wisdom in creating a variety of species on Earth. This painting conveys a message of unity, love, and acceptance—principles that guide founders of big organisations in building great organisations.

In “Identity”, careful viewers will discern multiple diverse faces woven seamlessly into the beautiful patterns, including one face adorned with a red symbol of love on the lips.

Together, these three powerful paintings by Greg Onyeka create a cohesive and symbolic narrative that touches upon fundamental aspects of life, making a profound contribution to art.