Gov. Lawal launches Zamfara State 10-year development plan

Governor Dauda Lawal has unveiled the Zamfara State Development Plan (2025–2034), describing it as a long-term, evidence-based roadmap that reflects the aspirations of the people and the collective goal of transforming the state.

The governor launched the plan on Friday at the JB Yakubu Secretariat in Gusau.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the state government engaged KPMG Advisory as the lead consultant for the development of the plan. KPMG worked closely with members of the Zamfara Executive Council and other key stakeholders—including traditional rulers and religious leaders—over an eight-month period to produce the document.

Speaking at the unveiling, Governor Lawal emphasized that the plan is the first comprehensive long-term development framework in the state’s recent history.

He explained that the development plan is built on robust data, extensive stakeholder engagement, and alignment with national and global development frameworks such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Nigeria’s National Development Plan 2050, and the African Union Agenda 2063.

Governor Lawal noted that the plan sets clear sectoral priorities, measurable outcomes, and a monitoring and evaluation structure to ensure transparency throughout implementation.

“In this State Development Plan, we envision Zamfara becoming a benchmark for transformative economic growth—not just in Nigeria, but across Africa,” he said. “We will deploy resources, innovation, and sound governance to promote inclusive growth, stability, and opportunity.”

He highlighted the plan’s six pillars: Economy, Infrastructure, Social Welfare, Human Capital, Governance, and Environmental Sustainability.

The governor added that Zamfara’s strengths in agriculture and natural resources would be fully harnessed through partnerships such as the MoFI agreement and African Development Bank funding. These, he said, aim to enhance mechanized farming, agro-processing, and value chains to create jobs, improve food security, expand markets, and reduce insecurity linked to poverty.

Governor Lawal expressed optimism about Zamfara’s future, stressing that the plan represents a commitment to deliver tangible progress.

“Let the launch of the Zamfara State Development Plan 2025–2034 mark not a political ambition, but a turning point in our history,” he said. “Let it be said that when Zamfara was at its lowest, we rose not with rhetoric but with resolve; not with empty promises but with purposeful plans.”

Earlier in the event, remarks were delivered by the Secretary to the State Government, Mallam Abubakar Nakwada; the Chief of Staff, Mukhtar Lugga; and the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Abdulmalik Abubakar Gajam.