Gov Idris approves N10bn to boost 2026 Hajj seats in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, has approved a N10 billion intervention to support intending pilgrims ahead of the 2026 Hajj following a shortfall in payments for allocated seats.

The Executive Chairman of the Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Alhaji Faruku Aliyu Yaro, disclosed this on Saturday, saying the decision followed the inability of many intending pilgrims in the state to meet the payment deadline.

According to him, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria officially closed the sale of Hajj seats on December 6, 2025. To prevent the loss of the state’s remaining slots, the governor approved the release of N10 billion to enable the agency to procure over 1,000 additional Hajj seats for intending pilgrims.

Yaro said that before the intervention, only about 2,000 intending pilgrims had completed their payments, which fell short of the number Kebbi State usually registers annually.

He explained that the decline in the number of pilgrims was largely due to the crash in food crop prices, noting that about 60 per cent of Kebbi’s intending pilgrims are farmers who rely on proceeds from farm produce sales to pay for Hajj seats, while others are civil servants and business people.

“With the N10 billion support, we have opened a new window for more intending pilgrims to procure their Hajj seats through the agency. We appreciate the governor’s kind gesture, as it will go a long way in helping us meet our target,” he said.

He also cautioned intending pilgrims to undergo compulsory medical examinations, warning that anyone who attempts to bypass the process risks immediate deportation and possible long-term ban by Saudi Arabian authorities, as strict health regulations are enforced for pilgrims.